Greek government narrowly wins privatisation vote

ATHENS Oct 31 Greece's government scraped
through a parliamentary vote on a contentious article in a
privatisation law demanded by lenders on Wednesday, highlighting
the fragility of the ruling coalition.
The article, which intends to scrap the government's
obligation to own a minimum stake in a string of former state
companies, passed with 148 deputies backing it and 139 deputies
against the measure.
Support for the measure fell far short of the 176-seat
majority Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's three-party coalition
enjoys in parliament. A junior partner in the coalition did not
back the measure, while several lawmakers from another coalition
partner also failed to support the article.