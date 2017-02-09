Green Plains sees 2017 U.S. ethanol exports around 1.1 bln gallons

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
NEW YORK Feb 9 U.S. ethanol manufacturer Green Plains Inc sees the total industry on track to export 1.1 billion or more gallons of the biofuel in 2017, even with China absent as a buyer, an executive said on Thursday.
The company said it plans to ship 25 percent of its production this month overseas and expects the industry will export between 300 and 350 million gallons in the first quarter alone, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker said on a conference call with investors to discuss earnings. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)