UPDATE 1-Green Plains in talks to boost ethanol exports to Mexico

(Recasts; adds CEO comments, market background)
By Chris Prentice
NEW YORK, July 29 Green Plains Inc is
courting Mexican fuel buyers in a bid to boost ethanol exports
to the country, the company said on Wednesday, as the U.S.
industry continues its search for new outlets for growing output
and large supplies.
Green Plains has had discussions with industrial users in
Mexico to sell U.S. ethanol, the Omaha, Nebraska, ethanol
producer's president and chief executive officer, Todd Becker,
told Reuters in an interview after an investor call.
Increasing exports would be much-needed relief for a U.S.
industry facing inventories swollen near their highest in three
years, prices at 4-1/2-month lows, and a major battle
against Big Oil over the futures of government-mandated volumes.
Becker described fresh export business to Mexico as a "work
in progress." He also cited fresh inquiry from buyers in China,
a huge market long sought by U.S. exporters.
Mexico is already a buyer of the U.S. biofuel, scooping up
30.5 million gallons in 2014, or 4 percent of U.S. exports.
Green Plains has sold ethanol for export to Mexico, though the
company declined to disclose volumes.
A shift in Mexico away from methyl tertiary butyl ether
(MTBE), one of ethanol's major competitors as a gasoline
additive, could mean hundreds of millions of gallons of
additional biofuels demand, Green Plains said.
China has also been making inquiries about industrial grades
of U.S. ethanol, Becker said.
Green Plains is maintaining its outlook for total U.S.
ethanol exports at 800 million to 1 billion gallons this year.
The company has slated 18 percent of its July output and 21
percent of its August production for exports, higher than the
same period last year, Becker said.
Margins are likely to continue to strengthen on the strong
output and as the industry heads into maintenance season, he
said.
Green Plains on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income
of $7.8 million, down sharply from $32.3 million a year earlier.
Shares of the company's stock were up 0.2 percent at $23.69 by
3:20 p.m. EST.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)