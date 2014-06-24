版本:
Green Bancorp files for IPO of up to $100 mln

June 24 Green Bancorp Inc filed with U.S. regulators on Tuesday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Sandler O'Neill + Partners LP, Jefferies, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Keefe Bruyette & Woods are underwriting the IPO, the Texas-based bank holding company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus. (1.usa.gov/1wro7qI) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
