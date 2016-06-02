版本:
Former AIG chief Hank Greenberg must face fraud trial

NEW YORK, June 2 Former American International Group chief executive Maurice "Hank" Greenberg must face a fraud trial over transactions at the insurer, New York's highest court ruled on Thursday.

The decision by the state's Court of Appeals is a victory for the New York attorney general's office, which has been pursuing the case for 11 years. (Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

