UPDATE 1-Thousands of railcars need updating after crude crashes -Greenbriar CEO

* CEO - crude by rail here to stay if public confident of
safety
* Company well positioned to retrofit old, build safer new
railcars
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Jan 8 Some 80,000 tank cars that don't
meet current industry safety standards need to be replaced or
retrofitted after several crashes of trains carrying crude oil,
the head of railcar maker The Greenbriar Companies said
on Wednesday.
Chief Executive William Furman also said "modest but
meaningful" improvements that can be implemented immediately
could reduce major risks of a hazardous materials leak by as
much as 80 percent in derailments.
"We believe a retrofit proposal if adopted can be
completed in a reasonably expedited time frame and do not
accept that there is not adequate capacity in the industry to do
so," Furman said during Greenbriar's quarterly earnings
conference call with analysts.
"The concern for public safety here is delay. Delay through
the inability to act on the regulatory front while the public
would like to see something done sooner."
The U.S. Department of Transportation's Pipeline and
Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is weighing
new rules based on petitions from the railroad industry,
shippers and recommendations from the National Transportation
Safety Board.
Furman's comments came after a Canadian National Railway
train carrying crude and propane derailed and caught
fire late Tuesday in New Brunswick, Canada.
Last week a 106-car BNSF Railway Co crude oil train crashed
into a derailed car carrying grain in North Dakota, causing
multiple explosions and fires.
No one was hurt in either incident but both are the latest
of multiple crude-carrying train accidents in North America that
highlight safety issues as the oil-by-rail movement grows in
tandem with the U.S. inland oil production boom.
The worst accident by far happened last July in a small
Quebec town when a runaway train derailed and exploded, killing
47 people. See FACTBOX.
The Railway Supply Institute, which represents tank car
owners, last month urged the PHMSA to adopt safety standards
already embraced in October 2011 by the Association of American
Railroads, the rail industry's trade group.
Under those standards tank railcars known as DOT-111s built
after October 2011 should have thicker hulls and reinforced
valves to better protect against punctures or leaks in
derailments.
But those built before that date lack those features and the
rail industry has said it could cost $1 billion to retrofit
older railcars. Furman said on Wednesday that about 80,000
railcars "that are in question" were being used.
"Crude by rail is here to stay, provided that the public
remains confident in the safety of rail transportation," he
said.
The railcars involved in last week's North Dakota crash were
pre-October 2011 designs, according to the National
Transportation Safety Board's preliminary information.
A mass overhaul of those older cars or a move to replace
them with new cars with the post-October 2011 design would be a
boon to railcar manufacturers like Greenbriar.
Furman said the company was "well positioned to respond" to
shippers' retrofitting or newbuild needs.
The U.S. East and West coasts are the major destinations for
railed Bakken crude from North Dakota, as it is cheaper than
imports and pipeline infrastructure is lacking.
The U.S. Gulf Coast also moves crude via rail, both from
North Dakota and other oil plays, like the booming Eagle Ford
shale and Permian Basin in Texas. But increased or converted
pipeline infrastructure in Texas and Louisiana makes rail less
critical than in the other regions.