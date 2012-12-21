版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 10:24 BJT

Greenbrier rejects Icahn offer yet again, says it is "unacceptable"

Dec 20 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc yet again rejected a bid from American Railcar Industries Inc, controlled by activist investor Carl Icahn, saying even the sweetened offer undervalues the company.

