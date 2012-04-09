UPDATE 3-Greenbrier warns on railcar deliveries, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.57 vs estimates of $0.47

* New orders more than double to 3,600 units

* Co says seeing slowdown in energy market

* Shares fall 5 percent after early gains

April 9 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc said it was seeing a slowdown in one of its key energy markets and that future deliveries could be hurt by delays in the production of railcars used to transport automobiles.

The company's shares, which had risen 5 percent earlier on strong second quarter results, fell as much as 9 percent following the comments on its earnings conference call.

Chief Executive William Furman said he was seeing a slowdown in some exploration and production activities due to lower natural gas prices, and that was having a short-term impact on demand for the company's frack sand-carrying cars.

"There has been a slowing down of the frantic pace," Furman said. "An awful lot of cars have been ordered, an awful lot of production is in play. So I think there's just a pause as people calibrate their demands."

Demand for new railcars spiked in 2011 almost entirely due to strong demand from the energy sector, prompting railcar manufacturers to ramp up production and successfully increase prices.

Greenbrier had seen increased demand for hopper and tank cars -- those that carry frack sand and oil, respectively.

Some analysts too expect the growth to moderate in 2012.

CFO Mark Rittenbaum also said fourth-quarter deliveries could be lower than those of the third quarter as the company starts to manufacture auto-carrying cars that require more manual work and take longer to produce.

Greenbrier, however, stuck to its forecast of delivering 15,000 railcars this fiscal year.

STRONG ORDERS

The company, which also repairs and leases out railcars, said it expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half of fiscal 2012 to be higher than the first half.

Greenbrier received orders for 2,300 units, valued at $270 million, after the end of its second quarter ended February.

Railcar deliveries during the December-February quarter were 3,700 units, up almost 70 percent from a year ago.

New orders more than doubled to 3,600 units, bringing the total backlog to $1.1 billion as of February.

Greenbrier's second-quarter net income was $17.7 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $550,000, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue jumped 60 percent to $458.2 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents a share on revenue of $444.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Manufacturing gross margins for the quarter were at 9.2 percent, compared with 5.8 percent in the year-ago period.

"The increase in margin is attributable to efficiencies gained by operating at higher production rates and more favorable customer pricing in the current period," Greenbrier said in a statement.

The company's shares, which have almost doubled in value since October 2011, were trading down 5 percent at $18.69 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.