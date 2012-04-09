UPDATE 3-Greenbrier warns on railcar deliveries, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.57 vs estimates of $0.47
* New orders more than double to 3,600 units
* Co says seeing slowdown in energy market
* Shares fall 5 percent after early gains
April 9 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc
said it was seeing a slowdown in one of its key energy
markets and that future deliveries could be hurt by delays in
the production of railcars used to transport automobiles.
The company's shares, which had risen 5 percent earlier on
strong second quarter results, fell as much as 9 percent
following the comments on its earnings conference call.
Chief Executive William Furman said he was seeing a slowdown
in some exploration and production activities due to lower
natural gas prices, and that was having a short-term impact on
demand for the company's frack sand-carrying cars.
"There has been a slowing down of the frantic pace," Furman
said. "An awful lot of cars have been ordered, an awful lot of
production is in play. So I think there's just a pause as people
calibrate their demands."
Demand for new railcars spiked in 2011 almost entirely due
to strong demand from the energy sector, prompting railcar
manufacturers to ramp up production and successfully increase
prices.
Greenbrier had seen increased demand for hopper and tank
cars -- those that carry frack sand and oil, respectively.
Some analysts too expect the growth to moderate in 2012.
CFO Mark Rittenbaum also said fourth-quarter deliveries
could be lower than those of the third quarter as the company
starts to manufacture auto-carrying cars that require more
manual work and take longer to produce.
Greenbrier, however, stuck to its forecast of delivering
15,000 railcars this fiscal year.
STRONG ORDERS
The company, which also repairs and leases out railcars,
said it expects revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the second half
of fiscal 2012 to be higher than the first half.
Greenbrier received orders for 2,300 units, valued at $270
million, after the end of its second quarter ended February.
Railcar deliveries during the December-February quarter were
3,700 units, up almost 70 percent from a year ago.
New orders more than doubled to 3,600 units, bringing the
total backlog to $1.1 billion as of February.
Greenbrier's second-quarter net income was $17.7 million, or
57 cents a share, compared with $550,000, or 2 cents a share, a
year ago.
Revenue jumped 60 percent to $458.2 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 47 cents a share on
revenue of $444.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Manufacturing gross margins for the quarter were at 9.2
percent, compared with 5.8 percent in the year-ago period.
"The increase in margin is attributable to efficiencies
gained by operating at higher production rates and more
favorable customer pricing in the current period," Greenbrier
said in a statement.
The company's shares, which have almost doubled in value
since October 2011, were trading down 5 percent at $18.69 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.