UPDATE 2-Greenbrier sees higher rev in 2012; shares jump

Nov 3 Greenbrier Cos Inc posted fourth-quarter results that beat market estimates, and the railroad equipment supplier said it expected higher revenue and adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2012, sending its shares up 19 percent.

Lake Oswego, Oregon-based Greenbrier said continued momentum across its segments, particularly at its manufacturing unit, will be a major driver for the year.

"We believe our industry fundamentals are sound, and that several forces are driving new railcar demand," Chief Executive William Furman said in a statement.

The factors include shifting of truck traffic to rail, replacement demand, and a growing strength in the United States energy market, which will create increased demand for covered hopper cars and tank cars.

Sales at the manufacturing segment jumped to $305.6 million from $69.5 million, driven by a near six-fold rise in new railcar deliveries. The company delivered 4,000 new units.

On an adjusted basis, Greenbrier earned 52 cents a share in the fourth quarter.

Greenbrier, which also operates wheel services, refurbishment and parts segment, and leasing and services business -- posted a 148 percent jump in sales at $442.7 million.

Greenbrier, which is valued at about $472.7 million and competes with American Railcar and FreightCar America , builds and maintains railroad freight cars.

Last week, American Railcar posted a third-quarter profit above estimates, driven by strong performance at its railcar services segment.

Shares of Greenbrier touched a more than three-month high of $22.47 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained 81 percent since touching a year-low of $10.38 on Oct. 4. (Reporting by Fareha Khan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)