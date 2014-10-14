REFILE-Greenbrier gets complaints of alleged misconduct at Mexico plant

(Corrects to add slug)
Oct 14 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Companies
Inc said it received complaints through its
whistleblower hotline concerning alleged misconduct involving a
senior employee at its factory in Sahagun, Mexico.
The company said in a filing that it had retained outside
counsel to investigate the matter, and had placed the employee
on a paid leave of absence. (1.usa.gov/1CgugqM)
Greenbrier said it believes the alleged misconduct did not
involve other operations or executive officers.
The company could not be immediately reached for further
comment.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)