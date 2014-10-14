版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 14日 星期二 18:35 BJT

REFILE-Greenbrier gets complaints of alleged misconduct at Mexico plant

(Corrects to add slug)

Oct 14 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Companies Inc said it received complaints through its whistleblower hotline concerning alleged misconduct involving a senior employee at its factory in Sahagun, Mexico.

The company said in a filing that it had retained outside counsel to investigate the matter, and had placed the employee on a paid leave of absence. (1.usa.gov/1CgugqM)

Greenbrier said it believes the alleged misconduct did not involve other operations or executive officers.

The company could not be immediately reached for further comment. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐