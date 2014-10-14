REFILE-Greenbrier gets complaints of alleged misconduct at Mexico plant

(Corrects to add slug)

Oct 14 U.S. railcar maker Greenbrier Companies Inc said it received complaints through its whistleblower hotline concerning alleged misconduct involving a senior employee at its factory in Sahagun, Mexico.

The company said in a filing that it had retained outside counsel to investigate the matter, and had placed the employee on a paid leave of absence. (1.usa.gov/1CgugqM)

Greenbrier said it believes the alleged misconduct did not involve other operations or executive officers.

