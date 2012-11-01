Greenbrier profit falls on fewer railcar deliveries

Nov 1 Greenbrier Cos reported a decline in quarterly profit due to fewer railcar deliveries and forecast lower shipments for 2013.

The company said it now expects to deliver between 11,500 and 13,000 railcars for the year ended Aug. 31, 2013, down from the 15,000 it delivered this year.

Net income fell to $7.4 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $12.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

