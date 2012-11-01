Greenbrier profit falls on fewer railcar deliveries

BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Q4 earnings per share $0.54
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 1 Greenbrier Cos reported a decline in quarterly profit due to fewer railcar deliveries and forecast lower shipments for 2013.
The company said it now expects to deliver between 11,500 and 13,000 railcars for the year ended Aug. 31, 2013, down from the 15,000 it delivered this year.
Net income fell to $7.4 million, or 26 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $12.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
Source text
* Amn healthcare announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, set a lower-than-expected valuation range on Thursday, amid mounting investor concerns over its unproven business model, slowing growth and tight founder control.
* New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces $153.3 million settlement with Con Edison arising from 2014 gas explosion in East Harlem