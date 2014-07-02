Greenbrier raises earnings forecast, shares rise

BRIEF-Southern Arc reports normal course issuer bid
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 2 Railroad operator Greenbrier Cos Inc raised its full-year earnings forecast after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by increased deliveries.
Greenbrier shares were up 7.4 percent at $62 in premarket trading.
The company said it now expects adjusted full-year profit of $2.98-$3.08 per share, up from $2.45-$2.70 forecast earlier.
Greenbrier recorded net profit of $33.59 million, or $1.03 per share, in the third quarter ended May 31, compared with a loss of $56.03 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 36.8 percent to $593.3 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per share on revenue of $571.06 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Greenbrier said it delivered 4,300 new railcars in the quarter, up from 2,500 units a year earlier.
The company received orders for 15,600 railcars during the quarter and for 2,700 more after the quarter ended. The orders were valued at nearly $2 billion. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Under terms co may acquire up to an aggregate of 761,280 common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, April 19 The Mexican peso weakened to its lowest level in nearly two weeks on Wednesday as oil prices slipped and after remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump rekindled expectations of strong protectionist measures against Mexico.
* Virtu financial set to seal takeover of kcg holdings; deal expected to be announced on Thursday- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2pDZ89n Further company coverage: