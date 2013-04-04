Greenbrier quarterly profit falls 22 pct

April 4 Railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit as deliveries declined 27 percent.

Net income fell to $13.8 million, or 45 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $17.7 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $423.2 million from $458.2 million.

Greenbrier, which makes hopper and tank cars that carry frack sand and oil, turned down two offers from activist investor Carl Icahn for a merger with American Railcar Industries Inc late last year, but said it remains open to talks.