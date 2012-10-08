版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 8日 星期一 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Green Dot shares drop in premarket trade

NEW YORK Oct 8 Green Dot Corp : * Shares drop 19.6 percent to $10.33 in premarket trade

