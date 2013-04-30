Green Dot net profit falls 5 pct

BRIEF-Symbility Solutions announces Q4 and full year financial results
* Symbility Solutions announces full year, record q4 2016 financial results and an update on corporate matters
April 30 Prepaid debit card company Green Dot Corp reported a 5 percent fall in first-quarter net income as compensation and benefit expenses rose.
Net income fell to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per share, from $16.4 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Green Dot's biggest threat is American Express Co, which teamed up with Wal-Mart -- Green Dot's largest retail distributor -- in October to introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.
* ContraVir Pharma- TXL has completed phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers, showing favorable safety, tolerability, drug distribution profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* LVMH sales lifts European luxury sector (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)