Green Dot up after Jefferies says Wal-Mart drops AmEx cards

July 2 Green Dot Corp's shares rose 10
percent on Monday after Jefferies said American Express's
Bluebird cards were being pulled out of Wal-Mart
stores, reducing competitive pressures on the prepaid card
company.
Green Dot has an exclusive distribution relationship with
the world's largest retailer to provide Wal-Mart branded prepaid
cards. The program accounts for more than half of Green Dot's
revenue.
"While we lack official confirmation, our channel checks
indicate that American Express Bluebird reloadable prepaid cards
are being removed from the approximately 80 Wal-Mart locations
in Western states where the cards were being piloted," Jefferies
analysts Jason Kupferberg and Ramsey El-Assal said in a note on
Monday.
Sales of Bluebird prepaid cards were "lackluster" compared
to Green Dot's Wal-Mart MoneyCard during the pilot program, the
analysts said.
Green Dot's stock has fallen 28 percent in the last six
months as large financial companies such as American Express and
JPMorgan have entered the fast-growing prepaid card
market.
The company's shares were up 10 percent at $24.30 in
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.