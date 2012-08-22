Sino-Forest unit Greenheart says HK regulator ends investigation

BRIEF-Realty Income prices upsized offering of 10.85 mln shares at $62 per shr
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
HONG KONG Aug 22 Timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd, a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, said on Wednesday that Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) had ended an investigation into the company.
The SFC had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to suspend dealings in the company's shares in August 2011 in relation to a concession that gave Greenhart's unit, Dynasty Forest Industry N.V., the right to harvest and extract logs from designated areas in Suriname in South America.
Greenheart later said it had renewed the concession rights held by the unit and its shares resumed trading in September 2011, although the SFC investigation into the company continued.
Greenheart's embattled parent, Sino-Forest, earlier this month filed a reorganisation plan in an Ontario court that would allow its creditors to buy its forestry assets.
The move came just months after it filed for bankruptcy protection after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the size of its forestry assets, sending its shares plummeting and prompting investigations by various authorities.
* Realty Income announces pricing of upsized 10.85 million share common stock offering
* Prosper Marketplace closes loan purchase agreement for up to $5 billion of loans with consortium of institutional investors
Feb 27 Uber Technologies Inc has asked a senior executive to leave the company for failing to disclose a sexual harassment allegation stemming from his tenure at Alphabet Inc's Google, an Uber spokeswoman said on Monday.