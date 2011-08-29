Shares of Sino-Forest HK unit Greenheart suspended

HONG KONG Aug 29 Trading in shares of Greenheart Group Ltd , a unit of Sino-Forest , has been suspended pending a statement on price-sensitive information, according to a filing on the Hong Kong bourse on Monday.

It gave no further details.

Sino-Forest , a Chinese forestry company accused of fraud, said on Sunday Allen Chan had resigned as chairman and CEO and that it placed three senior employees on administrative leave, due to information uncovered in an ongoing internal review. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)