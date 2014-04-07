Greenhill hires Pereira from Goldman to beef up Brazil unit

| SAO PAULO, April 7
bank Greenhill & Co Inc on Monday said it hired former
Goldman Sachs Group Inc dealmaker Rafael Pereira,
expanding its mergers and acquisitions unit in Brazil.
Pereira, who for eight years worked at Goldman, joins
Greenhill's São Paulo-based office as a vice president. Prior to
Goldman, where he covered the insurance, financial services,
healthcare and technology sectors, Pereira was a banker at
Credit Suisse Group AG.
Pereira's hiring comes about two months after Greenhill
brought in seasoned dealmaker Rodrigo Mello, who is currently a
managing director at the shop. Pereira, who started on Monday at
Greenhill, will report to Daniel Wainstein, Greenhill's country
head, with whom he worked for years at Goldman.
"He is a great addition to our team and a highly experienced
M&A banker," Wainstein said in a phone interview. "The fact that
we are moving forward with the hiring plans as expected reflects
the level of positive response we are getting from our clients."
Wainstein, who left Goldman last year, is building a team to
advise global and local clients on mergers and acquisitions in
Latin America's largest economy. In 2013, companies announced
$74.43 billion worth of deals in Brazil, up about 5.7 percent
from $70.40 billion a year earlier, according to a Thomson
Reuters report on M&A activity.
Still, 611 deals were announced last year, down from 823 in
2012, according to the Thomson Reuters data. Yet, the trend is
one for robust growth in Brazil M&A in the years ahead as
companies with potential for expansion manage to lure strategic
or private-equity investors regardless of market and political
uncertainty in Latin America's largest economy, Wainstein said.
The hiring of Pereira was in line with Greenhill's plans to
hire one senior vice president, a vice president, as well as a
few junior associates and analysts for its advisory operation.
Apart from M&A, Greenhill wants to act as an independent
financial adviser for firms seeking to carry out an initial
public offering or go private, he added.
The shop expects to have 15 bankers by the end of June,
compared with 11 currently. Pereira participated in Apax
Partners LLP's acquisition of Tivit Terceirizacao de Tecnologia
e Servicos SA in 2010, as well as Bovespa SA's initial public
offering and subsequent merger with Bolsa de Mercadorias e
Futuros de São Paulo SA - which created financial bourse
BM&FBovespa SA in 2008.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Tom Brown)