Parsons leaves Deutsche for Greenhill -sources

| LONDON
LONDON May 25 Anthony Parsons, vice-chairman of
British mergers and acquisitions at Deutsche Bank,
has left to join boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co
, two people familiar with the matter said.
Parsons, one of the lead advisers to security firm G4S Plc
on its failed $8.2 billion bid last year for Danish
cleaning company ISS, joins a string of senior bankers leaving
major banks for boutiques, a trend driven by generational change
and smaller bonuses in the years since the financial crisis.
Veteran Goldman Sachs dealmaker Yoel Zaoui retired in
April, and peers have speculated that he could set up his own
firm.
Deutsche Bank reshuffled its UK advisory business last
summer before the G4S deal was scuppered by opposition from
shareholders.
Parsons took up the vice-chairman role, which meant he was
focused on client relationships, ceding management to Richard
Sheppard as head of UK mergers and acquisitions.
According to Thomson Reuters data, Deutsche Bank has been
the sixth most active adviser in UK M&A since 2005, with a 20
percent share of the market.
Greenhill was the 22nd most active UK M&A adviser during
that period, though boutiques generally do far fewer deals than
large global firms.
Parsons and Greenhill were not immediately available for
comment.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.