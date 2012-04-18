UPDATE 1-Greenhill 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

* Greenhill Q1 EPS $0.53 vs est $0.38
* Q1 rev $82.7 mln vs est $68 mln
* Financial advisory fees up more than 50 pct
April 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted a
stellar quarter that blew past analysts' estimates, driven by
higher merger advisory fees.
The deal-making focus of independent investment firms such
as Greenhill and rivals Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd
is increasingly attracting clients away from bigger
banks.
For the January-March quarter, it earned $16.1 million, or
53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5
cents per share, last year.
Total revenue at the boutique investment firm -- founded by
Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and
former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to
$82.7 million.
Analysts had expected Greenhill to earn 38 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $69 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees,
rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million.
During the quarter, Greenhill advised Ista Pharmaceuticals
Inc at the time of its $500 million acquisition by
Bausch & Lomb.
Greenhill's robust advisory revenue contrasts with that of
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, which saw
declines during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
however, managed to increase its revenue from the segment.
The independent investment firm's shares, which have lost 15
percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $38.32
on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.