UPDATE 1-Greenhill 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

April 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted a stellar quarter that blew past analysts' estimates, driven by higher merger advisory fees.

The deal-making focus of independent investment firms such as Greenhill and rivals Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd is increasingly attracting clients away from bigger banks.

For the January-March quarter, it earned $16.1 million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6 million, or 5 cents per share, last year.

Total revenue at the boutique investment firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million.

Analysts had expected Greenhill to earn 38 cents per share, excluding items, on revenue of $69 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees, rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million.

During the quarter, Greenhill advised Ista Pharmaceuticals Inc at the time of its $500 million acquisition by Bausch & Lomb.

Greenhill's robust advisory revenue contrasts with that of JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, which saw declines during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, however, managed to increase its revenue from the segment.

The independent investment firm's shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value in the last one month, closed at $38.32 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.