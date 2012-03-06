Greenhill hires Vikram Gandhi for India push

March 6 Boutique investment bank Greenhill
& Co said Vikram Gandhi would join the firm as a senior
advisor, helping Greenhill grow its client list in India and
throughout Asia.
Gandhi was most recently the global head of the Financial
Institutions Group at Credit Suisse and also headed Morgan
Stanley's India operations, the company said.
"With the addition of someone of Vikram's caliber, we gain
access to important potential clients in India," Greenhill Chief
Executive Scott Bok said in a statement.
The firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of
Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- has been
on the look out to strengthen its operations in Asia,
particularly India.
Rival Evercore has an agreement with the investment
banking arm of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank for
cross-border advisory services.
Gandhi also serves as senior advisor to the Canada Pension
Plan Investment Board focused on investment opportunities in
India, Greenhill said.