UPDATE 1-Greenhill boosts European business with 3 new hires

May 31 Greenhill & Co Inc said it would add three new managing directors in Europe and open an office in Stockholm as the boutique investment advisory firm looks to build its business across the continent.

"Having expanded our North American team significantly during the financial crisis, we believe now is the time for a targeted expansion in our European business," CEO Scott Bok said in a statement.

Greenhill said it had hired Luca Ferrari from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to co-head its European corporate advisory business and to build on its relationship with major companies in Europe.

The company said Deutsche Bank AG's Anthony Parsons would join as a senior member of its U.K. advisory team, while Mats Bremberg, who was recently head of Nordic Investment Banking at Citigroup Inc, would join its Stockholm office.