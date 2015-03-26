版本:
MOVES-Greenhill names Hiroshi Minoura Japan managing director

March 26 New York-based investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc appointed Hiroshi Minoura president and managing director of Greenhill Japan.

Minoura will be based in Tokyo and join the company on May 1, upon his resignation as vice chairman of Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Greenhill said in a statement.

He has more than 37 years of experience in corporate finance and investment banking, the company said. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
