公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 14日 星期四

MOVES-Greenhill & Co appoints James Rogers as a managing director

May 14 Investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc appointed James Rogers as a managing director focused on the energy sector.

Rogers, who will be based in Houston, joins from TD Securities, where he advised energy clients, mainly in the exploration and production sector.

Rogers has over 25 years of investment banking experience. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)
