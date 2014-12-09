MOVES-GreenHill names Tammo Buennemeyer as principal to focus on CMT sector

Dec 9 Investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc named Tammo Buennemeyer as a principal, who will focus primarily on the communications, media and technology sector.

Buennemeyer, who will join the firm in Frankfurt, was most recently managing director and head of telecommunications, media and technology at IKB Deutsche Industriebank. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)