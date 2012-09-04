Greenhill appoints advisors for expansion in Germany

Sept 4 Boutique financial advisory company
Greenhill & Co Inc said that it has hired advisers
Hartmut Ostrowski and Klaus Wubbenhorst to help it expand its
German operations.
Ostrowski is the former chief executive of German media
corporation Bertelsmann AG, while Wubbenhorst is the
former chief of GFK SE, the fifth largest market
research institution in the world.
Greenhill, founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of
Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney, has
been expanding in Europe.
In May, the investment bank said it would add three new
managing directors in Europe and open an office in Stockholm.
The company' share closed at $43.65 on Friday on New York
Stock Exchange.