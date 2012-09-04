Greenhill appoints advisors for expansion in Germany

Sept 4 Boutique financial advisory company Greenhill & Co Inc said that it has hired advisers Hartmut Ostrowski and Klaus Wubbenhorst to help it expand its German operations.

Ostrowski is the former chief executive of German media corporation Bertelsmann AG, while Wubbenhorst is the former chief of GFK SE, the fifth largest market research institution in the world.

Greenhill, founded by Robert Greenhill, former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney, has been expanding in Europe.

In May, the investment bank said it would add three new managing directors in Europe and open an office in Stockholm.

The company' share closed at $43.65 on Friday on New York Stock Exchange.