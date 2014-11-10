MOVES-Greenhill appoints Jacob Bier as senior adviser

BRIEF-PNFP reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
Nov 10 Greenhill & Co Inc named Jacob Bier as senior adviser to help in the expansion of the investment bank's client relationships in the Nordic region, especially Denmark.
Bier most recently worked as a senior lawyer at a Denmark-based law firm Plesner, where he spent 28 years advising corporate clients.
Bier will join Greenhill effective Jan. 1, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
* PNFP reports diluted earnings per share of $0.82 for Q1 2017
* Brown & Brown Inc announces quarterly revenues of $465.1 million, an increase of 9.6%; earnings per share of $0.49, an increase of 11.4%; and a quarterly dividend of $0.1350 per share
* Scripps launches proposed private placement of senior notes