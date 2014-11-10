版本:
MOVES-Greenhill appoints Jacob Bier as senior adviser

Nov 10 Greenhill & Co Inc named Jacob Bier as senior adviser to help in the expansion of the investment bank's client relationships in the Nordic region, especially Denmark.

Bier most recently worked as a senior lawyer at a Denmark-based law firm Plesner, where he spent 28 years advising corporate clients.

Bier will join Greenhill effective Jan. 1, the company said. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
