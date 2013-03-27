版本:
2013年 3月 28日 星期四 02:46 BJT

Greenland to be cautious on new oil permits -incoming minister

STOCKHOLM, March 27 Greenland's incoming government will be cautious when it comes to awarding new offshore oil exploration permits, the next mining and oil minister said on Wednesday.

"The current number of licences is suficient for Greenland - it is the natural size for the number of Greenlanders," Jens Erik Kirkegaard, due to become the new mining and oil minister in April, told Reuters.

He said that the new government will honour existing contracts.

