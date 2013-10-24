版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 25日 星期五

Greenland votes to allow uranium, rare earths mining

NUUK, Greenland Oct 24 Greenland's parliament voted on Thursday to end a decades-long prohibition on mining for radioactive materials like uranium, further opening up the country to investors from Australia to China eager to tap its vast mineral resources.

The move will not only allow the mining of uranium deposits, but also of rare earths, minerals used in 21st century products from wind turbines to hybrid cars and smart phones and that are currently mostly extracted by China.

