2014年 3月 25日

Einhorn's Greenlight Capital finds Micron leaker, drops case

NEW YORK, March 24 Greenlight Capital Inc, the hedge fund overseen by David Einhorn, has identified a blogger who disclosed its stake in Micron Technology Inc before it was officially announced, and has dropped a legal case seeking to force the website Seeking Alpha to reveal the blogger's name.

"Greenlight has identified the anonymous blogger and has resolved the matter privately to our satisfaction," a Greenlight spokesman said on Monday. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)
