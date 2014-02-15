Einhorn's Greenlight seeks identity of Micron leaker

Feb 14 Hedge fund manager David Einhorn's
Greenlight Capital has asked a court to order the website
Seeking Alpha to disclose the identity of a commenter who
disclosed Greenlight's stake in Micron before it was officially
announced, according to a court filing.
In an action brought on Thursday in a New York state court,
Greenlight said a frequent Seeking Alpha commenter, writing
under the pseudonym "Valuable Insights", revealed Einhorn's
position last November, which drove up chipmaker Micron's share
price.
"Because this was the very time frame in which Greenlight
was in the process of building its Micron position, it was
forced to pay higher prices for its Micron securities," the
court filing said.
A spokesman for Greenlight Capital declined to comment on
Friday, and a representative for Seeking Alpha could not
immediately be reached.
Greenlight returned 19.5 percent last year. According to the
court filing, Greenlight sent a confidentiality letter
disclosing the Micron position to the SEC shortly after the
Seeking Alpha comments.
"Prior to the Internet postings, the only persons to whom
Greenlight disclosed its position in Micron were persons subject
to a contractual, fiduciary, or other duty to maintain the
confidentiality of that information: Greenlight's employees,
legal counsel, prime and executing brokers, fund administrator,
and other agents," the filing said.
Greenlight eventually reported a stake of about 23.02
million shares in Micron later in November.
The case in the Supreme Court of the State of New York,
County of New York, is In the Matter of the Application of
Greenlight Capital Inc., 151327/2014.