CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Inc takes 330,901 shares in BNY Mellon

(Corrects source and headline to Greenlight Capital Inc from Greenlight Capital Re. Also removes Greenlight Capital Re stock symbol)

May 15 May 15 Greenlight Capital Inc: * Greenlight Capital Inc takes 330,901 shares in BNY Mellon - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital Inc UPS share stake in AerCap Holdings NV by 49.1 percent

to 5.6 million * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 9.5 million share stake in GM * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd

by 63.4 percent to 9.0 million * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Lam Research Corp by 33.3 percent to 1.7 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc to 3.8 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.7 million share stake in Macys Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Aetna Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Amdocs Ltd * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.1 million share stake in Ingram Micro Inc

