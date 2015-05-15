CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greenlight Capital Inc takes 330,901 shares in BNY Mellon

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
(Corrects source and headline to Greenlight Capital Inc from Greenlight Capital Re. Also removes Greenlight Capital Re stock symbol)
May 15 May 15 Greenlight Capital Inc: * Greenlight Capital Inc takes 330,901 shares in BNY Mellon - SEC filing * Greenlight Capital Inc UPS share stake in AerCap Holdings NV by 49.1 percent
to 5.6 million * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 9.5 million share stake in GM * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd
by 63.4 percent to 9.0 million * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Lam Research Corp by 33.3 percent to 1.7 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc cuts share stake in Time Warner Inc to 3.8 million shares * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.7 million share stake in Macys Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Aetna Inc * Greenlight Capital Inc dissolves share stake in Amdocs Ltd * Greenlight Capital Inc takes a 1.1 million share stake in Ingram Micro Inc
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.