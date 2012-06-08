Capital Research raises stake in Green Mountain

REFILE-Oscar best actor race is tale of two opposites
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
June 8 Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 10.6 percent of the company's shares.
According to a securities filing on Friday, the investment firm owned 16,523,557 shares of Green Mountain as of May 31, or 10.6 percent. In a February filing, it had reported a 7.3 percent stake.
Green Mountain shares were down $1.22, or 5 percent, at $23.08 in Friday afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
An official at Capital Research declined to comment on the firm's intention in raising its stake.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 Denzel Washington plays a talkative, bombastic, larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for higher speed 4G network equipment starting to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday as he announced a series of contracts with telecom operators.
Feb 26 Alberto Salazar, the coach of Britain's Olympic champion Mo Farah, has been accused of using prohibited infusions of supplements to improve the performance of his runners, the Sunday Times reported citing a leaked United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) report.