Coca-Cola takes $1.25 billion stake in Green Mountain

Feb 5 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc
, maker of the popular Keurig single-cup coffee brewer,
said on Wednesday that Coca-Cola Co has bought a 10
percent stake in it for $1.25 billion.
The deal is part of a 10-year agreement to collaborate on
the development and introduction of Coca-Cola products on Green
Mountain's planned cold beverage machines.
Under the terms of the agreement, Coca-Cola will acquire
roughly 16.7 million newly issued shares of Green Mountain. The
new shares have been priced at $74.98, which represents the
trailing 50-trading-day volume weighted average price as of
market close.