UPDATE 1-Green Mountain K-Cup office sales slowing -report

June 14 Sales of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc's K-Cup coffee pods experienced a "noticeable slowdown" at U.S. offices in May, a research report said on Thursday, and shares of the company fell more than 4 percent.

The report from Boston-based research firm Detwiler Fenton said sales growth is typically expected to ease in June, but this year's earlier-than-expected slowdown is causing some distributors to revisit their autumn outlook.

According to the report, some distributors are starting to investigate alternatives, notably single-serve cups of coffee compatible with Green Mountain's Keurig machines which are not licensed by Green Mountain.

One example of a non-licensed Keurig-compatible cup is the San Francisco Bay OneCup, manufactured by Rogers Family Co, which is sold at Costco Wholesale Corp.

A Green Mountain spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the report.

Office coffee services, which helped drive Green Mountain's early popularity, accounts for about 10 percent of the company's sales, the report said.

Green Mountain shares were down 95 cents, or 4.5 percent, at $20.36 on the Nasdaq.