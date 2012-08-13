Green Mountain's demoted lead director resigns

LOS ANGELES Aug 13 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc on Monday announced the resignation of board member William Davis, who was recently stripped of his lead director position for selling company shares at a time when trading by insiders was prohibited.

Davis's resignation, which was effective immediately, was due to personal reasons and "was not due to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company's operations, policies or practices," Green Mountain said in a regulatory filing.

Green Mountain, seller of the popular Keurig coffee brewing machines, on May 8 said that when he was a lead director, Davis sold 548,000 company shares outside the window when insiders were permitted to trade. As a result, the company stripped him of his lead director position.

Green Mountain in May also accused Davis of breaching a new corporate policy that prohibited him from pledging more shares to his margin account after Jan. 1.