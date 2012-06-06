UPDATE 1-Green Mountain exploring functional drinks-CEO

BRIEF-Insignia Systems Q4 loss per share $0.06
* Insignia Systems Inc - total net sales decreased 22.8% to $5.7 million in Q4 2016
June 6 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is in talks with pharmaceutical companies about developing additives used to promote health for the drinks made for its Keurig brewers, the company's chief executive officer said on Wednesday.
Amid the large array of coffee, tea and hot cocoa drinks sold for the Keurig machine, CEO Larry Blanford said there was "a tremendous opportunity to carry functional additives to the consumer."
Functional additives could include vitamins and mineral supplements.
"We have been working for some time in that space. We have some partners," Blanford said at a conference hosted by Piper Jaffray. He declined to name the partners, but said they were large players in the pharmaceutical space.
"We're looking forward to begin test marketing those products," Blanford said.
* Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects
LONDON, March 3 The British government said on Friday it was inclined to investigate Rupert Murdoch's planned takeover of Sky to see whether it was in the public interest, the first step of what is likely to be a politically charged process.