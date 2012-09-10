版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 11日 星期二

Lavazza raises stake in Green Mountain Coffee

Sept 10 Italian coffee roaster Luigi Lavazza SpA increased its stake in Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc to 6.8 percent of the company, a securities filing showed on Monday.

Lavazza previously had a stake of 4.99 percent in Green Mountain, owner of the Keurig single-cup coffee brewing system and the "K-Cups" that go with it.

Green Mountain shares were up 1.3 percent at $30.75 in after hours trading. They closed at $30.36 on the Nasdaq, up 9 percent on heavy volume.

That was their second straight session of steep gains following a bullish commentary by an analyst who initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating.

