Green Mountain Coffee earnings up, aided by longer quarter

Nov 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Tuesday, helped by an additional selling week in the quarter.

The maker of the Keurig one-cup coffee brewing system and the K-Cups that go with them said net income was $91.9 million, or 58 cents per share, in its fiscal fourth quarter ended on Sept. 29, up from $75.4 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $946.7 million from $711.9 million a year earlier.