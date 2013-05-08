Green Mountain posts higher profit, expands Starbucks partnership

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
May 8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong sales of its K-Cup packages, and said it had expanded an agreement with Starbucks.
The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers and the K-Cups that go with them said net income was $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended on March 30, compared with $93.0 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.
Green Mountain and Starbucks said they had entered into an expanded partnership governing Starbucks and Tazo-branded K-Cups. Financial terms were not disclosed.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.