Green Mountain posts higher profit, expands Starbucks partnership

May 8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong sales of its K-Cup packages, and said it had expanded an agreement with Starbucks.

The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers and the K-Cups that go with them said net income was $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended on March 30, compared with $93.0 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Green Mountain and Starbucks said they had entered into an expanded partnership governing Starbucks and Tazo-branded K-Cups. Financial terms were not disclosed.