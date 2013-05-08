版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 04:12 BJT

Green Mountain posts higher profit, expands Starbucks partnership

May 8 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported higher quarterly earnings on Wednesday, helped by strong sales of its K-Cup packages, and said it had expanded an agreement with Starbucks.

The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers and the K-Cups that go with them said net income was $132.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the fiscal second quarter ended on March 30, compared with $93.0 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Green Mountain and Starbucks said they had entered into an expanded partnership governing Starbucks and Tazo-branded K-Cups. Financial terms were not disclosed.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐