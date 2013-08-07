Green Mountain quarterly profit rises on low coffee costs

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported a 59 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by lower green coffee costs and strong sales of its K-cup coffee pods.
The maker of Keurig single-serve brewers, and the K-Cups that go with them, said net income rose to $116.3 million, or 76 cents per share, from $73.3 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $967.1 million in the quarter ended June 29.
Sales of its single-serve K-cup coffee pods rose 18 percent.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.