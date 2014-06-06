Keurig Green Mountain shares jump; options volume soar

NEW YORK, June 6 Shares of Keurig Green Mountain
Inc jumped in heavy trade on Friday with options volume
on the stock also soaring.
The stock rose 8.4 percent at $122.07 with most of the gains
seen in the last few hours of trading. About 5.5 million shares
traded, sharply above the 10-day average of 1.6 million shares.
In the options market, trading volume was 3.4 times the
recent average daily with 59,000 calls and 19,000 puts
exchanging hands, according to options analytics firm, Trade
Alert.
Among the most actively traded contracts were the $120 calls
that expire on June 13.
(Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)