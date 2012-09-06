版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 6日 星期四 22:58 BJT

Green Mountain adding vitamins to coffees, teas

Sept 6 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc is launching a line of "Wellness Brewed" beverages for its Keurig single-serve coffee system, as the company seeks to diversify its offerings ahead of increased competition from lower-cost rivals.

The company is selling six varieties -- including its flagship Green Mountain coffee, Celestial Seasonings teas and Vitamin Burst fruit drinks -- with added ingredients like antioxidant vitamins.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐