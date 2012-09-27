版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 05:03 BJT

Green Mountain to offer less expensive Keurig Vue machine

Sept 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc will sell a less expensive model of its new Keurig Vue coffee brewers, in a bid to appeal to more consumers.

Green Mountain said on Thursday that it is launching a new Keurig Vue model with a suggested retail price of $209.99. Its original Vue model has a price tag of $229.99.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐