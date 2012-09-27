UPDATE 1-Green Mountain to sell less expensive Keurig Vue brewer

Sept 27 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc will sell a less expensive model of its new Keurig Vue coffee brewer, in a bid to appeal to more consumers.

Green Mountain said on Thursday it is launching a new Keurig Vue model with a suggested retail price of $209.99. Its original Vue model has a price tag of $229.99, which was recently lowered from $249.99.

Whereas the original Vue 700 has a color touch screen and a silver band accent, the less expensive Vue 600 will have a black-and-white touch screen and no accent.

Green Mountain, which dominates the U.S. market for single-serve coffee, launched the Vue in February as a premium option to its Keurig system, whose K-Cup coffee refills are facing increased competition from lower-cost rivals.

The recent expiration of two patents governing the design of the K-Cups has ushered in a number of unlicensed competitors. Analysts say that could pressure prices overall and as a result, Green Mountain's profit margins.