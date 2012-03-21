UPDATE 3-Green Mountain gets Starbucks for new brewer, shares jump

* Starbucks-branded coffee, Tazo tea to be available for Vue
brewers
* Green Mountain shares rise 14 pct
By Mihir Dalal
March 21 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters said it
will carry Starbucks-branded coffee on its new line of brewers,
boosting the company's efforts to shield its lead in U.S.
single-cup coffee and easing fears of a break up of their
existing partnership.
Shares of Green Mountain, which controls more than
three quarters of the U.S. single-cup coffee market with its
Keurig brewers, soared 14 percent to $57.57 on more than twice
the previous 10-day average volume.
The stock took a hit earlier this month when Starbucks
outlined plans to launch its own single-cup coffee and
espresso drink machine called the Verismo -- a move some feared
may threaten Green Mountain's share of the market and end their
existing partnership.
Green Mountain unveiled plans to sell a premium line of
coffee machines called the "Vue" in February to battle increased
competition, ahead of the expiry of key patents that cover its
coffee refills called K-Cups.
"There were a lot of fears that Green Mountain and Starbucks
might end their relationship, but we think that Verismo is
designed to compete with Nestle's Nespresso," Williams
Capital Group analyst Marc Riddick said.
Companies like Nestle have shown increased
interest in the fast-growing single-cup coffee market. Wal-Mart
Stores has also announced plans to add the relatively
unknown Esio Beverage System to its lineup of coffee machines.
Riddick, who has a "perform" rating on Green Mountain,
expects competition to increase sharply in single-cup coffee but
said the Waterbury, Vermont-based company was in a "good shape
to deal with it."
Green Mountain and Starbucks expect to distribute
Starbucks-branded "Vue" packs in grocery stores and other
retailers in the United States and on Green Mountain's website
by fall, the companies said in a joint statement, without
disclosing the financial terms.
Starbucks, the world's biggest coffee chain, already sells
coffee and Tazo branded tea for the Keurig brewers.
The companies also clarified that Keurig is the exclusive
"low-pressure," single-cup brewer offering Starbucks coffee and
Tazo tea. On the other hand, the Verismo is designed to make
"high-pressure" espresso drinks.
Green Mountain has also expanded its licensing deals with
J.M. Smucker and Caribou Coffee to sell those
coffee brands on the Vue brewer.