UPDATE 2-Strong Keurig demand lifts Green Mountain Coffee Q1

* Q1 adj EPS $0.60 vs est $0.36

* Sales $1.16 bln vs est $1.06 bln

Feb 1 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc reported quarterly results that sailed past analysts' expectations on strong sales of its Keurig coffee machines, sending its shares up 8 percent in after-market trading.

Green Mountain, which stuck to its full-year outlook, said it sold 4.2 million Keurig coffee brewers in its holiday quarter, easily beating even the most optimistic estimate on Wall Street. In all of fiscal 2011, it had sold 6.5 million machines.

The results come after the company had posted disappointing growth in brewer sales in the September quarter. That news had wiped away a third of the company's value.

In October, Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn questioned the company's accounting practices and criticised its business model and growth potential in a detailed presentation at an investor conference.

First-quarter net income attributable to the company rose to $104.4 million, or 66 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 2 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 60 cents a share.

Sales for the quarter ended Dec. 24 more than doubled to $1.16 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 36 cents a share on revenue of $1.06 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $57.70 in extended trading.