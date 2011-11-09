UPDATE 2-Green Mountain revenue misses, shares down 26 pct

* Q4 adj. EPS $0.47 vs estimate $0.48

* Q4 sales $711.9 mln vs est $760.5 mln

* Sees Q1 adj. shr $0.35-$0.40 vs est $0.35

* Shares plunge 26 pct after the bell (Adds details on Einhorn, Q1 profit outlook)

Nov 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters GMCR.O the largest U.S. single-cup coffee company, reported lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by weak sales, at a time when its business model and growth rates have been questioned by short seller David Einhorn.

Shares of the company plunged 26 percent to $49.90 after the bell.

The stock had fallen 27 percent since Greenlight Capital's Einhorn said on Oct. 17 that he had turned negative on the stock, and cast doubt on Green Mountain's business model, accounting standards and long-term earnings potential.

However, the maker of the popular Keurig coffee makers forecast a profit for the holiday quarter that was largely above analysts' estimates.

The company reported fourth-quarter sales of $711.9 million. Analysts were looking for sales of $760.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income was $75.4 million, or 47 cents a share, compared with $27 million or 20 cents a share a year earlier. Adjusted profit was 47 cents a share, compared with the 48 cents that analysts were expecting on average. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York. Editing by Robert MacMillan and Matthew Lewis)