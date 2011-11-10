UPDATE 5-Green Mountain sales miss raises growth fears

* Q4 sales $711.9 million vs estimate $760.5 million
* Forecasts Q1 adjusted EPS $0.35-$0.40 vs est $0.35
* CEO defends company's accounting, business practices
* Declines to comment on possibility of talks with Einhorn
* Shares plunge 34 percent in after-hours trading
(Adds CEO, CFO and analyst comment, byline)
By Mihir Dalal
Nov 9 Green Mountain Coffee Roasters' GMCR.O
weak quarterly revenue raised fears about the company's growth
potential, as sales of its Keurig coffee makers did not rise as
much as Wall Street had expected, sending its shares down 34
percent.
The lower-than-expected results come after influential
short seller David Einhorn said on Oct. 17 that he turned
negative on the company and cast doubt on Green Mountain's
accounting practices and long-term earnings power.
The Waterbury, Vermont-based company, which missed sales
estimates for the first time in more than eight quarters,
reported fourth-quarter revenue of $711.9 million. Analysts
were looking for $760.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
"The fourth-quarter brewer sales growth trailed the
measured growth at retail by NPD," Canaccord Genuity analyst
Scott Van Winkle said in a note.
Chief Executive Larry Blanford told Reuters that revenue
missed the company's own prediction, as some grocers and clubs
pre-ordered in the previous quarter.
CEO Blanford also said the company's audit committee had
reviewed the allegations made by Einhorn and found that there
had been no wrongdoing related to its accounts.
Blanford told Reuters that the company was confident in its
business practices and had made no changes to them after
Einhorn's allegations. The CEO declined to comment when asked
if the company would engage in talks with Einhorn.
KEEPS FORECAST
The company sold 1.3 million Keurig single-cup brewers
during the fourth quarter, fewer than what most analysts were
looking for.
Blanford said that though there would be some volatility in
its results, demand for the company's products from shoppers
remained strong.
He pointed to data from the consultancy firm NPD which
showed that sales of Keurig brewers at retail rose 56 percent
in the quarter, and said the company was confident about demand
and inventory levels going into the holiday.
Despite the weak quarterly results, Green Mountain forecast
a profit for the holiday quarter that was largely above analyst
estimates and kept its earnings outlook for fiscal 2012.
The company estimated an adjusted profit of 35-40 cents a
share in the first quarter, compared with analysts' average
expectation of 35 cents a share. It also kept its forecast for
adjusted earnings of $2.55-$2.65 a share for next year.
SHARES PLUNGE
Fourth-quarter net income was $75.4 million, or 47 cents a
share, compared with $27 million, or 20 cents a share, a year
earlier. Adjusted profit was 47 cents a share, compared with
the 48 cents that analysts were expecting on average.
Shares of Green Mountain, the largest U.S. single-cup
coffee company, plunged 34 percent to $44 after the bell.
Green Mountain saw the third-largest net increase in short
positions on Nasdaq in the second half of October, with short
interest rising to 24.7 million shares on Oct. 31 from 17.1
million on Oct. 14. That rise indicates that more people think
that the company's stock price and business will weaken.
At the after-hours trading price of $44, the stock is down
62 percent from an all-time high of $115.97 touched as recently
as Sept. 20.
(Reporting by Mihir Dalal in New York. Editing by Robert
MacMillan, Matthew Lewis and Richard Chang)